Three-Fourths of Voter Registration Forms in Pennsylvania County Dropped Off by Arizona-Based Consultancy Found To Be Fraudulent

The majority of voter registration forms submitted to election officials in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, by the Arizona-based consultancy Field+Media are allegedly fraudulent, according to law enforcement officials in the state.

The district attorney of Monroe County, Mike Mancuso, shared an update on the investigation into voter registration forms suspected of being fraudulent.

“To date, 27 documents have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office by the Board of Elections,” Mr. Mancuso said. “Of these, 21 were mailed to Monroe County by ‘Fieldcorps’ operating in Lancaster County. Out of the ‘Fieldcorps’ submitted applications, 16 are fraudulent.”

The allegedly fraudulent forms included “forged signatures” and “incorrect or incomplete identifying information.”

Mr. Mancuso said, “About half of the fraudulent applications are connected to specific individuals employed by Fieldcorps, whose names are listed on the fraudulent forms as ‘assisting’ in their completion.”

Of the other six election forms that Field+Media, a subsidiary of Fieldcorps, did not submit, Mr. Mancuso said two were “actually mail-in ballots which were apparently stolen with the perpetrators attempting to cast the ballots.” The others are still being investigated.

Field+Media conducts voter outreach operations in several states, including Pennsylvania. Officials in Monroe County and York County said they received fraudulent voter registration forms that were dropped off by Field+Media.

The Sun reached out to the company for comment but had yet to hear back as of publication time. Field+Media’s website, which listed the Biden-Harris campaign and Arizona Democrats as some of its “happy” clients, appears to have been taken down. And e-mails sent to the company were returned with an error message.

In October, three Pennsylvania counties announced investigations into election materials suspected of being fraudulent. Officials in Lancaster County first shared the discovery of hundreds of fraudulent voter forms, which they said appeared to be part of an “organized” effort. However, they did not list the entity that dropped off the forms.

Last week, the York County Board of Elections said that after reviewing a batch of 3,087 voter registration applications dropped off by Field+Media, it denied 24 percent and referred them to the district attorney for further investigation.

Of the roughly 740 forms being investigated, York County elections officials said nearly 85 percent were duplicate registration applications. Another 29 percent of the forms contained “incomplete information,” and officials are working to contact the applicants to determine whether to approve them. About 47 percent of the forms were “verified as legitimate” and approved.

York County officials also said Field+Media was working on behalf of a voter mobilization organization, the Everybody Votes Campaign. The Everybody Votes Campaign told the Sun that it had not been contacted by officials in the three counties. It said it would work “with our partners and the election officials to quickly resolve any discrepancies.”

With Pennsylvania shaping up to be a potentially deciding state in the presidential election, allegations of fraud or issues with the voting process are likely to gain a lot of scrutiny.

At a rally in Lancaster on Sunday, President Trump referenced the ongoing fraud investigation as he said officials found “2,600 ballots all done by the same hand.” However, the forms discovered in Lancaster were described by officials as voter registration forms, which would allow someone to vote if approved, not actual ballots.

Election officials in Lancaster have sought to reassure voters about the integrity of the election by noting they caught what they say is an effort to commit voter fraud before those votes could be cast.