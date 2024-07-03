Three Mile Island Could Become First US Nuclear Plant to Reopen

Three Mile Island, which suffered a partial meltdown in 1979, may become the first American nuclear plant to be reopened as people warm to the idea of expanding the country’s use of nuclear energy.

Reuters reports that talks around the potential reopening are “beyond preliminary,” suggesting that the site, which operated from 1974 until it closed in 2019 because it couldn’t compete with subsidized natural gas prices, could act as a bellwether for other plants that were also forced to shut down.

Three Mile Island is most famous for its partial meltdown in Unit Two. But any plan to reopen would not involve recommissioning Unit Two. Instead discussions are focusing on Unit One, which remained in operation until 2019.

The event caused minimal environmental consequence to its surroundings near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Multiple studies on the issue by the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies found that the partial meltdown had exposed the nearby population to radiation levels lower than a single chest x-ray.

The incident also had no detectable effects on plant employees or the public, according to the reports.

“Though we have determined it would be technically feasible to restart the unit, we have not made any decision as there are many economic, commercial, operational and regulatory considerations remaining,” Constellation spokesman, Dave Snyder, told Reuters.

The report comes as nuclear energy, long overlooked due to public opposition to nuclear plants and environmental concerns, is enjoying increased interest.

With the increased demand for power and rising energy costs around the country, nuclear power could provide a nearly carbon free alternative or supplement to fossil fuel plants.

Opening and reopening nuclear plants has also received support from the Department of Energy, which has awarded $1.5 billion in a conditional loan to reopen a nuclear power plant in Michigan.

The Department of Energy has also identified more than 300 existing and retired coal power plants that could be converted to nuclear power plants, a measure the Energy Department says could help preserve jobs for those employed at coal plants while increasing energy output.

However, reopening nuclear power plants still faces challenges, namely political challenges. For instance, Indian Point at the Hudson Valley was shut down in 2021 after Governor Cuomo negotiated its closure, citing public pressure to close the plant.

Indian Point’s closing also led to an increase in electricity costs for New Yorkers as well as an increase in CO2 emissions relating to powering New York’s electric grid. The closing of the plant was met with a ramping up of natural gas electric generation.

Public opinion around nuclear energy has, however, shifted in recent years. Since 2020, Americans have warmed to the technology, with Pew Research reporting that in 2024 57 percent of Americans now say they favor more nuclear energy, up from 43 percent in 2020.