Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The duo of advertisements featuring Trump have reportedly cost taxpayers nearly $2 million.
The Senate majority leader, Senator John Thune, is taking the rare step of breaking with the president. Mr. Thune on Monday said he did not like the White House’s use of taxpayer money to run two advertisements featuring Mr. Trump ahead of the midterms — a rare rebuke from the majority leader.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Senate majority leader, Senator John Thune, is taking the rare step of breaking with the president. Mr. Thune on Monday said he did not like the White House’s use of taxpayer money to run two advertisements featuring Mr. Trump ahead of the midterms — a rare rebuke from the majority leader.
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