Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The poll has President Trump at the lowest approval rating since Truman of any president before a midterm election.
Democrats have an 11-point lead over the Republicans in the generic congressional ballot, according to the gold-standard New York Times-Siena poll, which would mark the largest nationwide popular vote win for a party since 2008. Democrats must only flip a net of three seats in order to take control of the House.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats have an 11-point lead over the Republicans in the generic congressional ballot, according to the gold-standard New York Times-Siena poll, which would mark the largest nationwide popular vote win for a party since 2008. Democrats must only flip a net of three seats in order to take control of the House.
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