France may be wracked by violent riots over schools and the budget, but the nation’s emerging debt crisis offers a more compelling reason for the citoyens to man the barricades. The nation is on the verge of what the Wall Street Journal calls “a dangerous financial spiral” as Paris faces a reckoning for years of unchecked borrowing. It’s a warning for America, and the rest of the world, of the fiscal recklessness fueled by the global fiat money regime.