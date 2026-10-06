New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Paris faces a reckoning for years of unchecked borrowing.
France may be wracked by violent riots over schools and the budget, but the nation’s emerging debt crisis offers a more compelling reason for the citoyens to man the barricades. The nation is on the verge of what the Wall Street Journal calls “a dangerous financial spiral” as Paris faces a reckoning for years of unchecked borrowing. It’s a warning for America, and the rest of the world, of the fiscal recklessness fueled by the global fiat money regime.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
France may be wracked by violent riots over schools and the budget, but the nation’s emerging debt crisis offers a more compelling reason for the citoyens to man the barricades. The nation is on the verge of what the Wall Street Journal calls “a dangerous financial spiral” as Paris faces a reckoning for years of unchecked borrowing. It’s a warning for America, and the rest of the world, of the fiscal recklessness fueled by the global fiat money regime.
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