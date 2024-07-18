Top Democrats Now Believe Biden Will Drop Out of Race as Early as This Weekend: Report

Party leaders and supporters believe Mr. Biden’s age and perceived lack of acuity have significantly diminished his chance of winning.

Several prominent Democrats are urging President Biden to drop out of the presidential race, citing increasing pressure from congressional leaders, close friends, and key donors, according to a new report.

Sources tell Axios that Mr. Biden, currently 81 years old and self-isolating due to a Covid-19 infection, may make his decision as soon as this weekend.

Despite his public determination to continue his campaign, Mr. Biden is reportedly feeling the weight of mounting pressure, unfavorable polls, and relentless scrutiny. According to insiders, top Democrat leaders and supporters believe that Mr. Biden’s age and perceived lack of acuity have significantly diminished his chances of success, Axios reported.

The president has been warned that staying in the race could lead to a landslide victory for President Trump, thereby erasing Mr. Biden’s legacy and dashing the Democratic Party’s hopes for November. The pressure has intensified over the past few days, reaching what some describe as intolerable levels, according to the report.

An Associated Press poll released Wednesday showed nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Mr. Biden to withdraw. Senator Schumer reportedly told Mr. Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday that it would be best if he stepped aside, as first reported by ABC News.

Former Speaker Pelosi has also warned that his staying in the race could ruin the Democrats’ chances of reclaiming the House. And President Obama’s silence on the matter has been interpreted as disapproval, with his former aides openly criticizing Mr. Biden.

Another new report said Mr. Biden has become increasingly “receptive” to the idea of stepping aide. “The private conversations with the Hill are continuing,” a senior Democratic adviser told CNN. “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”