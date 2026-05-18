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The New York Sun
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‘Top Gun’ at 40: The Real Story Behind the Blockbuster That Sealed Tom Cruise’s Stardom

The outlook for ‘Top Gun’ during filming was hardly clear skies, with Tom Cruise once admitting it ‘could totally have gone the other way.’

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun.'
Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun.' Paramount Pictures
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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