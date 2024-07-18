Top Trump Campaign Advisor Suggests Nebraska May Still Change Electoral College Law To Help Trump in November

‘Watch what’s going on in Omaha,’ the Trump campaign chief says.

A senior advisor for President Trump’s campaign says Nebraska may still switch to a winner-take-all system for its electoral college votes ahead of the 2024 election.

The Washington Post’s Patrick Svitek said in a tweet that Chris LaCivita said at the RNC to “Watch what’s going on in Omaha,” suggesting the state could change to a winner-take-all state.

Currently, Nebraska apportions its electoral college votes by congressional districts. While the state as a whole is reliably Republican, the congressional district containing Omaha is reliably Democratic, and normally delivers a single electoral college vote to Democrats in presidential elections.

If Nebraska changed to a winner-take-all system, it could deliver a single extra electoral vote to Trump, which could potentially swing the election to Trump if each candidate were to receive 269 electoral votes from the other states.

The Nebraska legislature is set to hold a special session on July 25, which is supposed to address property taxes in the state, though Mr. LaCivita expressed hope they may change the state’s electoral college rules.

Last year there was a push among Republicans in the state to alter how the state allocates its electoral college votes to advantage Trump in the presidential election. However, there was insufficient support to pass legislation at the time.

Nebraska, along with Maine, is one of two states that does not use a winner-take-all system for its electoral college votes.