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The New York Sun
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‘Totally Unqualified’: Lawmakers Stunned by Trump’s Installation of Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

The housing finance chief is being tapped to replace Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her departure to help her ill husband.

FILE: Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, at Washington.
FILE: Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, at Washington. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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