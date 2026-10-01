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By MATTHEW RICE|
U.S. Customs is blocking deliveries of mail and groceries to the island made famous in the movie ‘Sunrise at Campobello,’ which is accessible by road only through Maine.
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The trade war between America and Canada has struck home for the roughly 1,000 residents of Campobello Island, the Canadian enclave bordering Maine that hosted the summer retreat of President Franklin Roosevelt and became the setting for the Oscar-nominated 1960 movie “Sunrise at Campobello.”
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
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By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The trade war between America and Canada has struck home for the roughly 1,000 residents of Campobello Island, the Canadian enclave bordering Maine that hosted the summer retreat of President Franklin Roosevelt and became the setting for the Oscar-nominated 1960 movie “Sunrise at Campobello.”
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