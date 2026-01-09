The New York Sun

Tragedy Strikes the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ as Series of Deaths Unsettles Disney World

There have been seven deaths, including several suicides, in just the last few months at the Florida amusement park.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images
A Mickey Mouse sign is seen at an entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on July 11, 2020. Octavio Jones/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
Walt Disney World likes to be known as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” but a string of tragedies is casting a shadow over the expansive Orlando estate. The resort has seen a surge in fatalities, including several suicides, with seven people dead in just the past few months.

That compares to just 64 individuals who died at the entertainment complex in the previous 54 years.

Most recently, the adjacent shopping and dining district, Disney Springs, became the center of a police investigation following two reported deaths in less than 24 hours.

“On January 2, 2026, at approximately 9 p.m., deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive and discovered a man who was deceased,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies cordoned off the area and used a blue tarp to shield the scene from the view of guests who were trying to return to their cars or catch a resort bus. While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said, “This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide,” with no immediate signs of foul play.

Less than 12 hours later, on the morning of January 3, a second death was reported in the area. That has led Disney authorities to contemplate a complete closure of the Disney Springs area to ensure visitor safety and to conduct a thorough forensic investigation, according to Inside the Magic, a blog that covers all things Disney.

The most recent incidents cap a deadly few months for the resort:

October 14: Officials reported that 31-year-old Disney super-fan Summer Equitz died by an “apparent suicide” at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort hotel. She had journeyed to the resort, where she had spent her honeymoon, from Illinois without notifying her family. 

October 21: A man in his 60s, staying at the Disney Campground with his wife, was found unresponsive in his room. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials noted that he had a history of hypertension and end-stage liver disease.

October 23: Matthew Cohn, a 28-year-old aspiring NFL referee, died at the Contemporary Resort hotel after jumping from a 12th-floor balcony.

November 2: A woman in her 40s was found unresponsive at Pop Century Resort and later passed away in the hospital. Officials reported there were no indications of foul play.

November 8: Another individual, also unidentified, died at the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista.

January 2: A man was found deceased at the Disney Springs Orange Garage.

January 3: A second individual was reported dead at Disney Springs, prompting discussions of a district lockdown.

Since opening in 1971, the total number of deaths reported at Disney World stands at 71. 

JOSEPH CURL
Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

