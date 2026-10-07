New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
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Hundreds of thousands still struggle and a large group of therapists set out to help them heal — while confronting immense challenges of their own.
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Exactly three years ago, about 6,000 Palestinians crossed the Gaza border into Israel and carried out a massacre unlike anything in Israel’s history.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By DONALD KIRK|
Exactly three years ago, about 6,000 Palestinians crossed the Gaza border into Israel and carried out a massacre unlike anything in Israel’s history.
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