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The New York Sun
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Trespasser on Runway Is Sucked Into Engine During Denver Takeoff

The unidentified victim ‘jumped the perimeter fence’ and was struck just two minutes later ‘while crossing the runway,’ authorities say.

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for takeoff from Denver International airport on Nov. 25, 2025. A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for takeoff from Denver International airport on Nov. 25, 2025.
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for takeoff from Denver International airport on Nov. 25, 2025. A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for takeoff from Denver International airport on Nov. 25, 2025. David Zalubowski/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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