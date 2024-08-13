The New York Sun

Trove of Ancient Artifacts From Egypt’s Last Dynasty Discovered

The latest discovery is poised to offer further insights into Egypt’s rich and enduring ancient history.

AP
An image provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities shows artifacts that were discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, at the Nile Delta town of Damietta. AP
JOSEPH CURL
A remarkable discovery has been made in the Nile Delta, where Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed 63 tombs filled with valuable artifacts from the country’s final dynasty.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, experts are currently engaged in the meticulous task of restoring and cataloging these historical treasures.

Among the finds are exquisite gold jewelry and other precious items dating back to Egypt’s Late and Ptolemaic periods. Some of these artifacts may soon be available for public viewing at one of Egypt’s renowned museums, as confirmed by Neveine el-Arif, a ministry representative, ABC News reports.

The archaeological mission, operating under the Supreme Council of Antiquities, discovered the tombs constructed from mud-brick at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, situated in the city of Damietta. Additional significant discoveries in the area include statues, funerary amulets, and a pottery vessel containing 38 bronze coins from the Ptolemaic period.

Notably, the Ptolemaic dynasty represents Egypt’s final era before its integration into the Roman Empire. Established in 305 B.C. after Alexander the Great’s conquest in 332 B.C., it began with Ptolemy, one of Alexander’s generals, who ascended as Ptolemy I. The dynasty endured through his lineage, ultimately concluding with the reign of Cleopatra.

In a nod to history, Egyptian artifacts from the Ptolemaic era were featured prominently in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo for the first time in 2018, showcasing about 300 remarkable pieces. This latest discovery is poised to offer further insights into Egypt’s rich and enduring ancient history.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

