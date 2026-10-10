New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Rising fuel and insurance expenses push freight companies into Chapter 11, threatening higher prices for consumers nationwide.
At least eight trucking and freight companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, as surging diesel prices and soaring insurance costs squeeze an industry responsible for moving nearly every product Americans buy.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
At least eight trucking and freight companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, as surging diesel prices and soaring insurance costs squeeze an industry responsible for moving nearly every product Americans buy.
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