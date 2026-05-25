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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Trudeau & Doonesbury’ Examines a Comic Strip That Became Part of the National Discussion

Joshua Kendall’s new biography shows the cartoonist was prophetic about Donald Trump, first depicting him as a presidential candidate in 1987.

Donald Trump depicted in a Doonesbury cartoon strip in 1987.
Donald Trump depicted in a Doonesbury cartoon strip in 1987. Yuge! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump (c) G.B. Trudeau/Andrews McMeel Publishing
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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