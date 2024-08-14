Trump Addresses His ‘Different and Strange’ Voice During X Interview With Musk

President Trump is offering an explanation for why his voice sounded like he had a lisp during his interview with X owner Elon Musk.

In a post on Truth Social late Tuesday night, Trump wrote, “My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and was really something special, as Elon himself is very special – and I thank him for such a strong Endorsement! Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange.”

“Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!!” he added.

On Monday, Trump’s interview with Mr. Musk on X Spaces got off to a late start, but once the conversation got underway, listeners suggested the former president’s voice sounded a little different.

During the event, columnist Rex Huppke wrote on X, “Not a joke here: Trump is really badly slurring his words. This is quite disturbing. Something is wrong with him.”

Others also questioned whether Trump had dental work done before the interview that was impacting his voice.

Yet some defended him, sharing a clip of Trump speaking that was apparently recorded during the interview. In that clip, he did not appear to have a lisp.

However, in a separate video that shows him speaking during the interview, he does appear to have a lisp.

Mediaite reported that in a version of the interview that was recorded separately, and not through X Spaces, Trump’s voice did not sound too different from how it usually does.