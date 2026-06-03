Trump Administration Cites Forced Labor For New Tariffs on Dozens of Countries

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
A U.S. Trade Representative investigation finds 54 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in violation of laws banning goods produced with forced labor.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By LUKE FUNK|
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