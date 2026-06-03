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The New York Sun
Economy

Trump Administration Cites Forced Labor For New Tariffs on Dozens of Countries

A U.S. Trade Representative investigation finds 54 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in violation of laws banning goods produced with forced labor.

President Trump announces what he called his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs at the White House on April 2, 2025.
President Trump announces what he called his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs at the White House on April 2, 2025. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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