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The New York Sun
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Trump Administration Sues Minnesota Over Its Ban on Prediction Markets, Claiming It Will Harm Farmers

The head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says the law ‘turns lawful operators and participants in prediction markets into felons overnight.’

Guests attend a viewing party for the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament inside Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 15, 2018.
Guests attend a viewing party for the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament inside Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on March 15, 2018. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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