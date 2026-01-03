Trump Announces Capture and Removal of Venezuela’s President in Overnight Military Action

Nicolás Maduro and his wife are being flown out of the country and are expected to stand trial on criminal charges in America.

American forces captured President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela during a “large-scale strike” and have flown him out of the country along with his wife, President Trump announced on his Truth Social account early Saturday.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to Follow,” Mr. Trump wrote in the 4:22 am posting. He said a news conference would be held at 11 a.m. at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press reported at least seven explosions that sent people running into the streets of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and said low-flying aircraft were seen over the city.

The agency said the White House did not immediately respond to questions about where Mr. Maduro and his wife were being taken, but noted that the Venezuelan leader was indicted in March 2020 on “narco-terrorism” conspiracy charges in the Southern District of New York.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X that he had been briefed on the action by the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and had been told that Mr. Maduro “has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.”

The action follows a months-long buildup of military and diplomatic pressure on Mr. Maduro, whom the Trump administration as portrayed as the kingpin of an international drug trafficking operation causing widespread death and hardship in America.

The buildup has included the deployment of major naval assets to the region, including the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and a series of attacks on suspected drug-running boats that has sunk at least 35 boats killed at least 115 people.

The AP said it had obtained video from Caracas and an unidentified city that showed tracers and smoke, with repeated muted explosions lighting the sky. Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in the capital while another military base in the city was without power, it said.

Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, issued a statement after the military strike saying, “We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. We demand proof of life.”

There was no immediate reaction from Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, whose party produced compelling evidence that it was the rightful winner of the country’s last presidential election in July 2024. However Ms. Machado, winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has previously welcomed Mr. Trump’s pressure campaign as “decisive” and “necessary.”

One of the first international reactions to the capture came from Russia, a Maduro ally that is engaged in delicate negotiations with America over a potential Ukraine peace deal.

“We call for immediate clarification of this situation. Such actions, if they did indeed take place, constitute an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

A renegade oil tanker being pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard since December 20 turned up on a Russian ship registry this week and was located Friday on a course that suggests it is headed for one of Russia’s Baltic Sea ports.

Another Venezuelan ally, Cuba, denounced the capture as a “criminal” attack and called for urgent international reaction, Reuters reported. The statement from the Cuban presidency accused the United States of “state terrorism” and said what it described as a “zone of peace” was being “brutally assaulted.”

The action was welcomed enthusiastically, however, by President Javier Milei of Argentina, a Trump ally, who greeted the capture with a trademark slogan: “Long live freedom, dammit!”

It was the most audacious American action against the leader of a foreign country since U.S. forces invaded Panama in December 1989 to capture that country’s president. Manuel Noriega, who had also been indicted on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

That operation involved 27,000 American troops, lasted for two weeks, and left large areas of Panama City in ruins, displacing an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people. Noriega spent the rest of his life in American, French and Panamanian prisons before dying in 2017.