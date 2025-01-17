Trump Announces His Inauguration Will Be Moved Indoors Due to ‘Arctic Blast’

The president-elect said frigid temperatures will create ‘dangerous conditions’ for supporters and the law enforcement officials.

After an unusually long and dramatic election cycle, President Donald Trump’s second inauguration will look a lot different from what Americans are used to seeing on January 20.

Due to a forecast predicting freezing temperatures, the inauguration of Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The soon-to-be 47th president posted on Truth Social, “It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country.”

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th,” he said.

He explained that his inauguration address, prayers, “other speeches,” and the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Rotunda.

The “various dignitaries and guests” will also be “brought into the Capitol,” he said.

Trump said that the Capitol One arena will be open for “live viewing of this historic event and to host the presidential parade.” He also said he will “join the crowd” at the arena after he is sworn in.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the low-20s around noon when Trump is sworn in. That is roughly 20 degrees colder than the average temperature this time of year in the nation’s capital.

Forecasters also expected winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, making the air feel even more frigid.

The last time a president was sworn in indoors due to cold weather was in 1985, with President Reagan’s second inauguration.