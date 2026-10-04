Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The new White House AI czar will be the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton who takes the helm as the technology races ahead.
President Trump has announced the leadership of his new “Super Intelligence Force,” a small band of advisors who will report directly to the president about issues related to AI. The group will be led by the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, who takes the helm as AI developments come at a frantic pace.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump has announced the leadership of his new “Super Intelligence Force,” a small band of advisors who will report directly to the president about issues related to AI. The group will be led by the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, who takes the helm as AI developments come at a frantic pace.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime