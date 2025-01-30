Trump Blames Previous Administration’s DEI Programs for Potomac Plane Crash

The president said it was ‘common sense’ that led him to that conclusion, although the cause of the crash killing 67 people has not been determined.

In his first appearance in the White House’s Press Briefing Room since taking office and while the recovery effort was still underway, President Trump spoke on the tragic plane and helicopter crash over the Potomac River, calling for a moment of silence before casting blame on diversity programs and previous Democratic administrations for the tragic incident.

“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Mr. Trump said. “They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses. You can’t have regular people doing their job.”

The cause of the crash has not been determined and Mr. Trump offered no evidence to back up his claims about DEI being responsible for the tragedy.

“How can you come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash,” a reporter in the briefing room asked of Mr. Trump.



“Because I have common sense, okay,” the president replied.

The president confirmed that there were no survivors of the American Airlines commuter jet and military helicopter mid-air collision.

“As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly,” he said, adding that the U.S. Military and the National Transportation Safety Board would be heading the investigation into the incident.

Mr. Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the previous Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, claiming that his DEI efforts had led standards at the FAA to slip.

“That guy’s a real winner. He’s a disaster,” he said.

Mr. Buttigieg responded to Mr. Trump’s remarks shortly after in a post on x.

“Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” he wrote. “We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.”

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

Mr. Trump then called current Secretary Sean Duffy to the podium to speak before saying, “It’s not your fault.”

“When Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination,” Secretary Duffy said at the podium. “We will not accept excuses.”

Several key members of his cabinet were also in attendance. They echoed Mr. Trump’s sentiment that diversity programs may be to blame. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth LAO said they are looking into the altitude of the Blackhawk helicopter playing a role in the crash, an issue that was repeatedly raised by the president.

In response to questions from reporters, Mr. Trump vowed to dismiss air traffic officials who “aren’t mentally competent.”

When asked if Americans should be worried about flying in the coming days, Mr. Trump said they should not. According to the Associated Press, he will fly to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday.

“I would not hesitate to fly,” he said. “Flying is very safe.”