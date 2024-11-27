Trump Cabinet Nominees Face Bomb Threats, ‘Swatting’ Incidents, President-Elect’s Office Says

Some of President Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions and their families are facing threats after heightened media attention ahead of their Senate confirmations in January. The president-elect’s office said Wednesday morning that the threats have not resulted in any harm to the nominees, and that law enforcement is on top of the situation.

The Trump transition says the nominees have faced bomb threats and so-called “swatting” incidents in which individuals call in an emergency to 911 and give dispatchers the home address of a lawmaker or prominent individual, resulting in SWAT teams or heavily armed law enforcement officers showing up at their doors.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” said the transition’s spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Trump’s nominee for United Nations ambassador, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, confirmed that she was one of the nominees who faced such threats.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” Ms. Stefanik’s office said in a statement. “New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7.”

Shortly after Ms. Leavitt announced that the threats had occurred, Punchbowl News reported that a bomb squad was sent to the Florida home of Congressman Matt Gaetz, who recently withdrew his name from consideration for the position of attorney general. He has also resigned from Congress and says he will not return in January.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking clarification about which other cabinet nominees were targeted.