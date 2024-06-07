Trump Campaign, Ahead of Nevada Rally, Relaunching Outreach To ‘Latino Americans’ as He Gains Ground Among Hispanics

‘We … want to be treated as what we are. We are already American,’ says the Hispanic communications director for the Trump campaign.

President Trump’s campaign will launch “Latino Americans for Trump” during Sunday’s rally at Las Vegas, a rebrand of its outreach effort called “Latinos for Trump.”

The subtle shift is designed to emphasize the American element of Latinos’s identity, according to the Hispanic communications director for the Trump campaign, Jaime Florez. “It’s very important that we all understand that no matter where we’re coming from, we’re already American.”

The idea for the rebranding came through a collective effort during campaign meetings and conference calls, Mr. Florez said.

“We as Latinos want to be treated as what we are. We are already American. This is what we are,” Mr. Florez said. “We came here to pursue our American dream,” and “we have our future in the United States.”

“Trump gave us the opportunity to feel more united with the idea of working together to make America great again,” Mr. Florez adds.

The campaign plans to organize rallies and create digital, television, and radio advertisements in both English and Spanish. Mr. Florez has not specified the amount of money it will utilize or who will head the campaign, details which may be announced on Sunday.

The outreach campaign to target the Latino population is starting late compared to the incumbent’s campaign “Latinos with Biden” which launched in March. Trump’s trial delayed the “Latino Americans for Trump” outreach, Mr. Florez said.

The closing of GOP outreach offices designed for the Latino community adds another complication to the campaign. A number of leases for those centers had expired, explains Mr. Florez.

Nonetheless, Trump is gaining ground among Latino voters with 32 percent viewing him favorably, according to the latest Axios/Ipsos polling.

President Biden’s numbers have fallen. Just 41 percent of Latinos now view him favorably, according to Axios/Ipsos. His approval rating among Latinos is even lower, down to 32 percent, according to Pew Research Center polling data.

“I need you back,” President Biden told Latino voters in March at a Mexican restaurant at Phoenix. “I plan on working like the devil to earn your support,” he added in an interview on Univision Radio.

The polling data suggests President Biden has not gotten them back. Under Trump, Latinos “had our great hour, our income was better,” says Mr. Florez.

Trump’s unscripted style adds another appeal to Latino voters, adds Mr. Florez. “He doesn’t speak our language, but he says what he thinks.”

The Las Vegas rally comes as Trump holds a 45 percent to 44 percent lead over Mr. Biden in a head-to-head matchup in Nevada, according to recent polling. The lead stretches further in Trump’s favor when independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included on the ballot.