Trump, Dancing on Trudeau’s Political Grave, Again Floats Canada as 51st State Following His Resignation

‘Shark Tank’ co-host Kevin O’Leary — who once ran for Conservative Party leader in Canada — said he’s personally spoken Trump about a new America–Canada union.

President Trump is once against calling for Canada to join America as the 51st state following the resignation of Prime Minister Trudeau, who made the announcement Monday that he would step down as Liberal Party leader and hold new elections.

Trump first seemed to joke about Canada becoming a state back in November, and later announced that he would slap 25 percent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico, which led to a meeting with Mr. Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago and a phone call with President Sheinbaum. Trump even went so far as to refer to the Canadian prime minister as “Governor Trudeau.”

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”

The president-elect said that the benefits of lower taxes and the elimination of the 25 percent tariffs which he is now proposing should be a great incentive for America’s northern neighbors to join the Republic.

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!” Trump said.

This has been an obsession of Trump’s seemingly in a joking manner at first amidst the Canadian governing crisis of the last few months, though now he is apparently having talks in private about the possibility.

Canadian billionaire entrepreneur and co-host of the show “Shark Tank” Kevin O’Leary — who once ran for Conservative Party leader in Canada — told Fox News on Monday that he has personally spoken to the president-elect about a new America–Canada union.

“I had two topics I wanted to talk to him about. Number one was integrating Canada toward a North American union for greater strength,” Mr. O’Leary says. “Most Canadians would like to look at that opportunity without giving up their sovereignty … low hanging fruit would be combining currency, combining the Bank of Canada with the [Federal Reserve.”

Trump has also floated the possibility of purchasing Greenland from Denmark — a threat he made jokingly during his first term, which drew a rebuke from Denmark’s then-prime minister. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is planning to visit Greenland in the coming days to tape an episode of his podcast.