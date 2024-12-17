Trump Dodges Drones, Cancels Bedminster Trip Amid Mysterious Aerial Swarm

Comments on unmanned aircraft buzzing near New Jersey golf club during press conference, suggests government knows more than it’s sharing.

President Trump says he’s steering clear of New Jersey due to a swarm of drone sightings near his Country Club at the Garden State.

“They’re very close to Bedminster,” he said during his first press conference since winning the presidential election at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

“I think I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster. I decided to cancel my trip.”

The large, unmanned aircrafts, some of which were reported to be the size of small cars, have been spotted up and down the Eastern Seaboard, with a majority spotted over New Jersey since November 18th, including over military installations like Picatinny Arsenal

They have also been spotted often near the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, prompting the FAA to issue temporary flight restrictions over the facility.

As recently as Sunday, a drone hovering near the golf course was chased away by a helicopter, according to Newsweek.

President Trump declined to specify if he was briefed by intelligence agencies, when asked at Monday’s press conference but railed against Washington’s handling of the ongoing sightings, even suggesting that officials at our nation’s capitol “knows” the source of the mystery drones.

“For some reason they don’t want to comment,” he said. “I think they’d be better off saying our Department of Affairs or our President knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense.”

“If it’s the enemy, they’d blast out, even if they were late, they’d blast it. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people, and they should.”