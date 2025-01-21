Trump Signs Dozens of Executive Orders, Including Pardons for More Than 1,500 January 6 Defendants

President Trump’s orders cover a range of some of his campaign promises, from building a border wall to eliminating DEI programs from the federal government.

President Trump is acting quickly to make good on many of his campaign promises by signing a slew of executive orders in front of thousands of cheering supporters before his first full day as president is even complete. How many of them will stand up to legal and practical scrutiny, however, remains to be seen.

During an event at the Capital One Arena at Washington, D.C., on Monday, Mr. Trump said he was revoking 78 “radical” executive orders and other executive actions issued by President Biden. Among them are directives to promote DEI initiatives and electric vehicles and the creation of a presidential commission designed to explore a series of reforms, such as term limits, for the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump returned to the Oval Office and then signed dozens of executive orders aimed at implementing his agenda, including making good on his vow to pardon the January 6 defendants.

Energy

Mr. Trump took action aimed at reversing policies that have “constrained U.S. energy supply,” signing an order designed to “fully unleash” Alaskan energy and another mandating the encouragement of “energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters.” The order also calls for the elimination of Mr. Biden’s EV “mandate.”

Additionally, he declared a national energy emergency, which directs federal agencies to use “lawful emergency authorities” to “facilitate the identification, leasing, siting, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic energy resources.”

Economy

In an attempt to tackle inflation, Mr. Trump signed a memorandum directing federal agencies to explore ways they can help bring down prices. The order directs federal agencies to examine ways to lower housing costs and increase housing supply, “eliminate unnecessary administrative expenses,” and “harmful, coercive ‘climate’ policies that increase the cost of food and fuel.”

Environment

He also announced that America would not participate in the Paris Climate Accord going forward. During his first term, Mr. Trump withdrew from the climate deal. However, Mr. Biden rejoined the agreement in 2021.

Federal Workforce

The 47th president signed an order to assert more control over senior government officials and bring federal employees back to full-time in-person work.

He also implemented a federal hiring freeze and established the Department of Government Efficiency.

Free Speech



Mr. Trump signed an order that he would end government “censorship” of Americans.

The text of the order states that federal government employees shall not engage in “any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.” It also says the government must take “appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to censorship of protected speech.”

The order appears to be a reference to various incidents of members of the Biden administration pressuring social media platforms to censor content related to Covid-19 and vaccines.

Foreign Aid

Mr. Trump is seeking to alter the way America distributes foreign aid by issuing an executive order that states assistance shall not be “disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”

Immigration

Administration officials signaled the president signed 10 immigration-related executive orders. Mr. Trump signed orders declaring a national emergency at the border, directing the construction of the border wall, the deployment of American troops to the southern border, and increasing deportations.

Another designated international cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. He also re-instated his “Remain in Mexico” policy from his first term — which required migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico — and suspended refugee resettlement for a period of at least four months.

Mr. Trump also signed another order that directs federal agencies to interpret language in the 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to everyone born on American soil as excluding the children of individuals who are in the country illegally.

Less than an hour after Mr. Trump was sworn in, the Customs and Border Protection website announced that it would no longer use the CBP One app, which allowed an estimated 800,000 migrants to register to enter the country over the last four years.

Justice Department

Citing his own experience with investigations, Mr. Trump signed an order directing the Justice Department to preserve records related to what he said are “political” prosecutions.

Tariffs

Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to study trade policies and America’s trade relationships with China, Mexico, and Canada. He told reporters he expects to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada on February 1.

The memo will direct agencies to investigate trade deficits, currency policies, and unfair trade policies by other nations. It also directs agencies to evaluate how well China is complying with its 2020 trade deal with America and how well Mexico and Canada are complying with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

TikTok

He also made good on his promise to sign an executive order delaying the enforcement of a law banning TikTok if its China-based parent company refuses to sell it.

Pardons

Fulfilling one of his most controversial promises, he issued “full” pardons for more than 1,500 January 6 defendants. He also said he would commute the sentences of six other defendants, including Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Regulations

He also implemented a freeze on federal regulations until they can be reviewed.

Social Issues

Trump issued an executive order that defines the word “woman” as an “adult human female.”

The order also eliminated the gender-neutral “X” option on the identifications issued by the federal government, such as a passport. Those applying for such documents will have to select the gender that reflects their “biological reality and not self-assessed gender identity.”

Additionally, the federal government is ending the practice of housing biological males who identify as women in women’s prisons.

Security Clearances

Mr. Trump revoked the security clearances of more than 51 former intelligence officials who said in 2020 that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden appeared to have the “hallmarks” of Russian disinformation.

World Health Organization

Mr. Trump also signed an order to withdraw America from the World Health Organization. Mr. Trump’s advisers previously promised that his first day would be a form of “shock and awe” with executive actions.

However, it is likely many will quickly face legal challenges that could delay their implementation or prevent them from taking effect. The Department of Government Efficiency was the subject of three lawsuits filed just minutes after Trump was sworn in, and the ACLU signaled it intends to challenge the birthright citizenship order.