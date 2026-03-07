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The New York Sun
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Trump, First Lady Grieve With Families of First Americans Killed in Iran War

The president called the fallen service members heroes who are ‘coming home in a different manner than they thought they’d be coming home.’

A U.S. Army carry team moves a flagged-draped transfer case containing the remains of Captain Cody A. Khork at Dover Air Force Base on March 07, 2026, with Air Force One in the background.
A U.S. Army carry team moves a flagged-draped transfer case containing the remains of Captain Cody A. Khork at Dover Air Force Base on March 07, 2026, with Air Force One in the background. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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