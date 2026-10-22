Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Oral arguments are set for November 5, a date The New York Sun is the first to report.
New York State Supreme Court has set November 5 for oral arguments in President Trump’s appeal of his 34 convictions over hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, bringing to the fore the president’s best shot at shedding his status as a convicted felon.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
New York State Supreme Court has set November 5 for oral arguments in President Trump’s appeal of his 34 convictions over hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, bringing to the fore the president’s best shot at shedding his status as a convicted felon.
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