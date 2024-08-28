The head of the company has rebuked the collusion probe as a ‘baseless right-wing conspiracy theory.’

The digital fundraising company that employs the daughter of the New York State Supreme Court judge who presided over President Trump’s hush-money trial has been subpoenaed for documents by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The subpoena comes after lawmakers previously requested documents detailing any communications between the company — Authentic Campaigns — and Judge Juan Merchan whose adult daughter, Loren, is a partner at the firm. Authentic Campaigns has maintained that no such documents exist, and the committee has now issued a subpoena.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, bangs the gavel during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 4, 2024. AP/Jacquelyn Martin

According to the subpoena, the House Judiciary Committee wants to see documents “to advance the Committee’s oversight of the Manhattan District Attorney’s political prosecution of President Donald J. Trump” on two separate occasions, but was denied by the company both times.

“As such, the Committee is left with no choice but to resort to compulsory process,” the committee chairman, Representative Jim Jordan wrote.

Mike Nellis, a co-founder of Authentic and business partner of Loren Merchan, was a leader of the recent ‘White Dudes for Harris’ initiative. Medium

“Popularly elected prosecutors, such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have engaged in an unprecedented abuse of authority by prosecuting a former President of the United States and current nominee for that office,” Mr. Jordan continued. “Of relevance to the Committee’s oversight is the impartiality of Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding trial judge, due to his refusal to recuse himself from the case in light of his apparent conflicts of interest and biases.”

Mr. Jordan alleges that Loren Merchan’s work for Authentic Campaigns — on behalf of “President Trump’s political adversaries” — leaves her poised to receive “potential financial benefit” from Trump’s prosecution.

President Trump in court on May 30, 2024 at New York City. Steven Hirsch/Getty Images

Trump has, on three occasions, formally requested that Judge Merchan recuse himself from the trial because his daughter’s company has provided campaign services for some of his sworn enemies, including Vice President Harris and President Biden. Judge Merchan has denied his efforts each time. On all three occasions, Judge Merchan has refused to withdraw, citing a formal judicial review that found he does not need to withdraw from the case.

Trump’s legal team has argued vociferously that Ms. Harris’s ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket has made Judge Merchan’s position untenable, due to the financial incentive her success has created for Authentic.

Judge Juan Merchan in his chambers at New York, March 14, 2024. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Michael Nellis, Authentic’s founder, and the recipient of the letter, has long denied any claims that the company is involved in Trump’s New York trial.

He responded similarly to the Judiciary Committee’s latest effort.

“This is yet another abuse of power, aimed at promoting a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory that links our company, Authentic, to Donald Trump’s fraud trial,” he wrote in a statement on X.

Judge Juan Merchan presides over Donald Trump’s trial at Manhattan criminal court. Elizabeth Williams via AP

“Let us be clear: these allegations against our company are completely false and purely politically motivated. This is a blatant attempt to intimidate us and divert attention from Donald Trump’s conviction. We refuse to be bullied, and we will not allow House Republicans or MAGA extremists to spread lies about our work. We remain steadfast in our mission and are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our friends and family during this time,” he added.

Mr. Nellis posted jubilantly in recent days on social media about giving the maximum amount to Ms. Harris, and heralded his work on the “White Dudes for Harris” initiative.