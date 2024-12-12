Trump Invites China’s Xi to His Inauguration Even as He Threatens Massive Tariffs on Beijing

Several foreign leaders and every chief of mission are to be invited to attend the oath of office ceremonies even as many object to proposed tariffs on goods imported to America.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Trump has invited President Xi to attend his inauguration next month — extending a diplomatic olive branch even as Trump threatens to levy massive tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump’s incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed on Thursday that Trump invited Mr. Xi, but said it was “to be determined” if the leader of the United States’ most significant economic and military competitor would attend.

“This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies, but our adversaries and our competitors too,” Ms. Leavitt said in an appearance Fox News. “We saw this in his first term. … He is willing to talk to anyone and he will always put America’s interest first.”

CBS News first reported the invitation to Xi.

Trump on Thursday during an appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, where he was ringing the opening bell to open the market, said he’s been “thinking about inviting certain people to the inauguration” without referring to any specific individuals.

“And some people said, ‘Wow, that’s a little risky, isn’t it?’” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Maybe it is. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.’ But we like to take little chances.”

Ms. Leavitt said that other foreign leaders have also been invited, but did not provide any details.

Every country’s chief of mission to America will also be invited, according to a Trump Inaugural Committee official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The invitation comes as Trump has vowed to enact massive tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to get those countries to do more to reduce illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into America.

He has said that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada and that China could be hit with even higher tariffs.

China produces precursor chemicals used in the production of fentanyl, but Beijing has claimed to step up efforts over the last year to crack down on the export of the chemicals.

Mr. Xi, during a meeting with President Biden last month in Beijing, urged America not to start a trade war.

“Make the wise choice,” Mr. Xi cautioned. “Keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other.”

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has also pushed back on Trump’s threats, warning such a tariffs move would be perilous for the American economy as well.

Mr. Trudeau earlier this week said that Americans “are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive” and said he will retaliate if Trump goes ahead with them.

Trump responded by calling Canada a state and Mr. Trudeau the governor.