Trump Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Payments Letitia James Campaign Made To a New York Celebrity Hairdresser

The hairdresser is facing fraud charges in connection with a $48,000 loan to buy a Land Rover.

Federal prosecutors are reportedly conducting an investigation that involves transactions between New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, and a Brooklyn hairdresser she has known for years.

The investigation, first reported by the New York Times, is a new effort to target the vocal critic of President Trump after the Department of Justice failed to get a bank fraud indictment to stick with three previous grand juries.

Prosecutors reportedly want to talk to Iyesata Marsh about past financial transactions involving Ms. James or her campaign, the paper reported, citing anonymous sources.

Ms. Marsh and a co-defendant were indicted last month in the Western District of Louisiana on identity theft and bank fraud charges. A Justice Department complaint accused Ms. Marsh of using a victim’s name and social security number on a $48,000 bank loan application to buy a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport from a Florida car dealership.

A website for Ms. Marsh refers to the stylist as one of the most in-demand hair influencers in the entertainment industry. Lil Kim, P.Diddy, Jay Z, and Queen Latifah are listed as past clients.

Ms. James faced scrutiny after her 2018 campaign committee directed $36,000 to Ms. Marsh the previous year. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that $22,000 of the money was paid as rent for the campaign to use Ms. Marsh’s Brooklyn studio as a campaign office for four months. A spokeswoman for the James campaign told the paper at the time that the money was for “professional campaign services” and Ms. Marsh worked as an event manager for her campaign.

It was not clear if those payments are among the ones that the Justice Department is investigating. It was also unclear if Ms. Marsh is cooperating with the investigation.

Since Mr. Trump has returned to the White House, the Justice department has repeatedly sought to build a criminal case against Ms. James.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia indicted her on bank fraud charges in October in connection with a mortgage application for the 2020 purchase of a Norfolk home. A judge later threw out that indictment after a judge ruled the prosecutor who obtained the indictment was unlawfully appointed.

The Justice Department failed in its efforts to get two separate grand juries to revive the charges.

Ms. James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement to CBS News, that the Justice Department “appears to be using its vast resources to try to shake down people based on their association with Ms. James. Like their earlier attempts, this attack on Ms. James is doomed to fail.”

“This abuse of justice must end,” Mr. Lowell continued.