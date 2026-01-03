Trump Mobile Blames Delay of $499 Gold Phone on Government Shutdown

The company may not ship the first phones until more than nine months after customers started putting down $100 deposits.

Trump Mobile is delaying shipments of its gold-colored T1 smartphones again and now it’s blaming the recent government shutdown for the delay.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump helped unveil the licensing deal in June that is putting the Trump name on the new phone service. The release of an American-built T1 phone was planned for August and Trump Mobile started taking $100 deposits for shipments.

The announcement came shortly after President Trump criticized Apple after the company moved most of its manufacturing to India from China.

In a May Truth Social post, Mr. Trump said, “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.”

After facing skepticism over the ability to build the T1 phone domestically the company revised descriptions, calling it “designed with American values in mind” and “brought to life right here in the USA.”

The phone launch was also pushed multiple times. The Trump Mobile no longer lists a release date for the new phones and a Trump Mobile’s customer service team says there is a “strong possibility” the first ones won’t be shipped this month, the Financial Times reports.

A representative told Fortune the company the partial government work paused an approval process with the Federal Communications Commission.

The $499 phone is aimed to offer a lower-cost alternative to Apple and Samsung but the company is selling used phones by those companies as it waits for deliveries of its own phone.

Trump Mobile is offering a $47.45 per month unlimited talk, text, and data plan. The price is a nod to President Trump’s two terms in the White House. The plan piggy-backs on the 5G networks of the three major carriers in America, much like other smaller service providers such as mint Mobile and Consumer Cellular.

The company also promises the flat fee would cover device protection, roadside assistance, and telehealth services. It also is promising free long-distance calling to military members and their families overseas.

Trump Mobile is the latest in a wide array of products and services launched throughout the president’s political career, including sneakers, jewel-encrusted watches, and branded bibles.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Trump Mobile.