Trump Nominates Billionaire Jared Isaacman, Confidant of Elon Musk, as Next NASA Administrator

President-elect Trump is nominating billionaire businessman and private astronaut, Jared Isaacman, a close confidant of SpaceX head, Elon Musk, to be the next NASA administrator.

“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The next president said Mr. Isaacman’s “passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy” make him “ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era.”

Mr. Isaacman, 41, accepted the nomination, announcing that he would step away from the online payments platform he founded and currently runs, Shift4 Payments, upon his confirmation. He launched the business, which has made him a multi-billionaire, from his family’s basement at the age of 16.

The businessman first became involved in space travel in 2021 when he financed a private trip called Inspiration. He commanded a second trip earlier this year, which made history as the world’s first commercial spacewalk. Both missions were chartered by space exploration company, SpaceX, in which he is an investor.

“Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history,” Isaacman wrote on X, accepting the nomination.

With Mr. Isaacman’s involvement in SpaceX, which has led him to develop a close relationship with Mr. Musk, his nomination is likely to raise eyebrows. Given that NASA contracts SpaceX for projects, concerns are sure to arise that Mr. Isaacman might favor SpaceX for contracting opportunities. Shift4 has provided SpaceX with more than $27.5 million in funding.

Mr. Musk, meanwhile, shared Trump’s nomination announcement on X, writing “Congratulations” and tagging Mr. Isaacman.