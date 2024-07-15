Trump Chooses Ohio Populist J.D. Vance as Vice Presidential Pick

Vance has only been a senator for 18 months, and will be the youngest vice presidential nominee since 1952.

President Trump has chosen Senator Vance, the conservative Ohio populist, to be his running mate in the 2024 election after months of anticipation.

The former president made the announcement in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon.

Mr. Vance, at just 39 years old, will be the youngest vice presidential nominee of a major political party since President Nixon ran with President Eisenhower in 1952. The Ohio senator was elected in just 2022, making him a candidate with some of the least experience in modern history. He has made his mark as an “anti-woke” warrior in the upper chamber, and has made it clear that American foreign policy must be geared much more toward the interests of the American middle class rather than the more obscure goals of protecting democracy and upholding international defense obligations.

Mr. Vance will face off with Vice President Harris in a debate in the coming weeks, either on July 23 or August 13. The vice president herself has been subject to much speculation in recent weeks after President Biden’s disastrous June debate performance that led many Democrats to question the president’s fitness to lead the ticket this year.

Given the ages of both Trump and Mr. Biden, the vice presidential candidates shoulder more weight than ever before. Polling shows that a majority of Americans believe both candidates are too old to serve a second term, though Mr. Biden fares far worse. According to a recent ABC News poll, 85 percent of Americans believe Mr. Biden is too old for the job, while 60 percent say the same of Trump.

Ms. Harris, at age 59, is seen by many as the future of the Democratic Party despite concerns about her political viability based on polling.