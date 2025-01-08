Trump Places Fault for Devastating California Wildfires — and Lack of Water To Battle Them — Squarely on Governor Newsom

As Southern California continues to be enveloped in a fiery inferno, President-elect Trump took to social media to place the blame squarely on Governor Gavin Newsom for the dire situation as it unfolds in real time.

Trump called out the state leader and his past policies on water distribution as reports surfaced throughout the day that firefighters are having trouble finding enough water to contain the life- and property-threatening flames.

“Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” he wrote.

“Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA!”

“He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”



In October, Governor Newsom actually led efforts to cancel fall water flow protection for smelt in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to ensure more water deliveries to agricultural and urban-area users.

“It is incredibly disappointing to see the Newsom and Biden administrations willing to implement Trump-era water policies,” Ashley Overhouse, a Water Policy Advisor with Defenders of Wildlife said.

Trump has often called out Governor Newsom for his handling of wildfire incidents. In November 2019 while serving in the White House the first time, he posted on X, what was known back then as Twitter, a diatribe against the Golden State’s top political official.



“The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told. Him the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” he wrote. “Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately.”

“California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!”





