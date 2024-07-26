Trump Rages Against His Own FBI Director Over Questions About What Hit His Ear

‘No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard,’ Trump says. ‘There was no glass, there was no shrapnel.’

President Trump is railing against his handpicked FBI director, Christopher Wray, who said there hasn’t been a conclusive report as to whether Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet or by shrapnel.

At a House hearing Wednesday, Mr. Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, told Congress that “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

Trump, in response to Mr. Wray comments, posted on Truth Social that “his only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments — with zero retribution.”

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America,” Trump said in a post.

The investigation into whether Trump’s ear was struck by a bullet or by another object is ongoing and the bureau is currently examining bullet fragments and other evidence from the scene, according to the FBI.

So far there has not been a conclusive report on what struck Trump’s ear on July 13. According to a New York Times report, the question of whether it was a bullet or something else is important, but not central to the ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the assassination attempt.