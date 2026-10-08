New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife were accused of accepting $600,000 in bribes over the course of several years.
President Trump has long regretted his decision to pardon a Democratic lawmaker, Congressman Henry Cuellar, but on Wednesday, he took those grievances to the campaign stage. Mr. Trump says Mr. Cuellar should have joined the GOP in a show of loyalty after the president granted him and his wife pardons last year.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Trump has long regretted his decision to pardon a Democratic lawmaker, Congressman Henry Cuellar, but on Wednesday, he took those grievances to the campaign stage. Mr. Trump says Mr. Cuellar should have joined the GOP in a show of loyalty after the president granted him and his wife pardons last year.
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