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The New York Sun
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Trump Rejects Iran Counterproposal on Nuclear Deal as ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Netanyahu, meanwhile, insists Iran’s enriched uranium must be removed, warning more action may be needed.

President Trump departs the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026.
President Trump departs the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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