Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
After backlash from religious leaders and lawmakers, the president says Nidal Hasan will still die by firing squad — just not on camera.
President Trump on Thursday scrapped the Pentagon’s plan to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding dozens more in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting rampage.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump on Thursday scrapped the Pentagon’s plan to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding dozens more in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting rampage.
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