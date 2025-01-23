Trump Revokes Security Detail for Pompeo as His Former Secretary of State Faces Ongoing Threats From Iran

The president also revoked the security detail of other former top officials who are reportedly facing threats from Iran.

President Trump is ending the security detail for his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and another top aide even as they reportedly face ongoing threats from Iran for their role in shaping the Trump administration’s policy.

The decision to end the security detail for Mr. Pompeo and another former top aide, Brian Hook, was reported by the New York Times.

The paper noted the two men “had been part of an aggressive posture against Iran,” specifically the 2020 drone strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani.

While former officials do not usually have their security details extended after they leave office, with the exception of presidents, the Biden administration extended Secret Service protection for several former top Trump administration officials due to concerns Iran would target them.

Court records unsealed in November showed that federal prosecutors charged an Iranian operative with trying to assassinate Mr. Trump ahead of the 2024 election. In October, President Biden signaled to Iran that America would consider assassination attempts on Mr. Trump an act of war.

The White House did not respond to The New York Sun’s request for comment. Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Hook declined to comment on the Times’ story.

However, the news comes after it was reported that Trump had also revoked the security detail for former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Mr. Bolton told CNN that his security detail was revoked hours after Mr. Trump took office.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has made this decision,” Mr. Bolton told CNN. “Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden’s national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to once again extend Secret Service protection to me in 2021.”

He recalled that the Justice Department filed charges against a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard for alleging trying to hire a hitman to hill him.

“That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump’s own assassination. The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call,” Mr. Bolton said.

The Biden administration reportedly briefed incoming Trump administration officials about ongoing threats from Iran directed at members of his first administration.