Trump Safe After Secret Service Opens Fire at Suspected Gunman Near Mar-a-Lago

CNN reporting former president was the intended target.

President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. AP/Steve Helber, file
MATTHEW RICE

President Trump has been taken to a safe location after a suspected gunman opened fire near Trump International Golf Course in Florida, the former president’s campaign said in a statement. The Secret Service reportedly opened fire on the suspect. 

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. The former president was on the golf course when the shooting occurred, according to the Associated Press. 

According to CNN, Trump was the suspected gunman’s target. 

The suspected gunman fled the scene but was later apprehended by law enforcement. The shootout comes just months after a gunman in Pennsylvania attempted to take Trump’s life.

MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

