Trump Says Harris Will Follow the Way of Maduro With Price Control Plan

President Trump, in his new focus on inflation and pocketbook concerns, says Vice President Harris’s new price control and anti-corporate gouging scheme is inspired by the Venezuelan dictator, President Maduro.

Flanked by posters detailing the increased price of common grocery items, Trump said his plan to bring down prices will save Americans thousands of dollars every month.

“She destroys everything she touches,” the former president said at a press conference on the grounds of his Bedminster, New Jersey estate. Of price controls, he said: “If they worked, I’d be for them too but they don’t work.”

Just like Wednesday, when Trump said Ms. Harris can deal with inflation “now” given that she’s the vice president, Trump said her “day one” agenda to tackle prices is too little, too late.

“Day one for Kamala was really three and a half years ago,” Trump said. He highlighted the cost of groceries, energy, mortgages, and other things. His solution: “Drill, baby, drill.”

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Ms. Harris would soon be unveiling what she calls her plan to deal with corporate “price gouging.”

Few specifics were provided, though she says enforcement mechanisms include punishment by the Federal Trade Commission. Ms. Harris says she will institute the ﻿”first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries” which includes “setting clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries.”

Partnerships between the FTC and state attorneys general will empower officials to “investigate and impose harsh penalties on big corporations that choose to break these rules to make a quick buck at Americans’ expense.”

On grocery items, the vice president says she will crack down on monopolistic behavior in the agriculture industry, including “more support for new small businesses that can grow into competitors.” She says it will build on assistance that the Biden administration has already provided to “small producers, processors, distributors, family farms, and food and farm workers.”

“This announcement is an admission her economic policies have totally failed,” Trump says of Ms. Harris’s plans. “She’s running on the Maduro plan … something straight out of Venezuela or the Soviet Union.” America, he warned, will be “thrown into” a “Communist system.”

Trump added that Ms. Harris’s new support for fracking, private health insurance, and government involvement in tackling prices is just an example of her abandoning her liberal record in order to moderate for the election. “Almost everything she’s ever said she’s got to change” in order to win, Trump said.