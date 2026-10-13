Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
It is one of the few instances of the president publicly criticizing a member of his administration.
One of the most important differences between the first and second Trump administrations will likely be the degree of loyalty Mr. Trump now shows for his staff, and vice versa. He made a rare exception to that rule on Monday, when he said he was “looking at” firing his ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle — the ex-fiancée of his son — following a series of damning reports about her behavior.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
One of the most important differences between the first and second Trump administrations will likely be the degree of loyalty Mr. Trump now shows for his staff, and vice versa. He made a rare exception to that rule on Monday, when he said he was “looking at” firing his ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle — the ex-fiancée of his son — following a series of damning reports about her behavior.
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