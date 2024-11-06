The New York Sun

Trump Secures Win in Heavily Puerto Rican County in Florida Despite Outcry Over Rally Comments

Key Puerto Rican district Osceola County delivers 1.5-point victory margin as Ms. Harris sees decline in Hispanic support nationwide

Among Trump’s victories in Florida, is Osceola County — a region with a significant Puerto Rican population — an apparent signal that offensive comments made about the Caribbean island at a New York rally had no bearing against the Republican candidate.

With 95 percent of the votes tallied, President Trump beat Vice President Harris by a 1.5 percent margin, according to The Associated Press. The victory suggests that comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a rally held by the Trump campaign at Madison Square Garden last month, in which he referred to the commonwealth as an “island of garbage,” had not swayed a crucial voting block in the Sunshine State.

The population of Osceola County, which is just south of Orlando, is over 56 percent Hispanic, with the largest subset being of Puerto Rican descent, accounting for more than half the electorate.

The numbers are a stark difference from a recent UCF national poll of Puerto Rican voters in the aftermath of the rally, in which 85 percent of respondents said they were voting for Ms. Harris.

Exit polls from NBC News suggest that Ms. Harris has lost ground with the Latino voter base nationwide. The polls suggest Trump has a 10-point margin over Ms. Harris, a stunning reversal from the 2020 election, when President Biden outperformed the 45th president 54 percent to 44 percent. 

The Dems have also seen a dip in votes from Latino women. Ms. Harris has a 25-point advantage, a dip from President Biden’s 39-point advantage among Latino women four years ago.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

