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The New York Sun
National

Trump Sparks Fierce Debate Over Mechanics of States Being Charged With Collecting Medicare and Child Care Costs

Mr. Trump suggested during Easter remarks that states may need to raise taxes to shoulder the load of Medicaid and daycare costs, while the federal government might lower taxes a little to help them manage collections and distributions.

President Trump delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House at a Faith Office Easter lunch on April 1, 2026.
President Trump delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House at a Faith Office Easter lunch on April 1, 2026. Whitehouse.gov
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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