Trump Surrogate Kari Lake Trails by Double Digits in Arizona Senate Race

Down ballot Republicans are running behind President Trump across the country.

AP/Ross D. Franklin
Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party at Scottsdale. AP/Ross D. Franklin
The Republican Senate nominee in Arizona, Kari Lake, is falling behind her Democratic opponent in the key swing state.

A new Fox News poll finds Congressman Ruben Gallego leading Ms. Lake 56 percent to 41 percent in Arizona, well outside the plus or minus 3 point margin of error for the poll.

The survey also found Ms. Lake underperforming President Trump in the state, who trails Vice President Harris by just one point in the crucial battleground state.

While the wide margin of error in Arizona could have to do with Arizonans’ perception of Ms. Lake specifically, the poll found down ballot Republicans performing poorly across the country.

In Nevada, for instance, Senator Rosen currently leads the Republican nominee, Sam Brown, 55 percent to 41 percent in the Silver State Senate race. 

A loyalist of Trump’s, Ms. Lake has run for statewide office before in Arizona, losing the gubernatorial race to Governor Hobbs in 2022 by less than a point.

After losing the election, Ms. Lake claimed that she was the legitimate winner of the race, though those claims were rejected in court.

Mr. Gallego has also racked up endorsements from some Republicans and Republican-leaning organizations, like the Arizona Police Association. 

“As a Marine combat veteran, we know Congressman Gallego understands the complexities of modern policing in American society today, while at the same time recognizing the public’s expectations,” the group’s president, Justin Harris, wrote in his endorsement.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

