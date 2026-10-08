New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The men were reportedly each paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for their work.
Published:
Updated:
Following a report from the New York Times detailing how two of President Trump’s political advisors are doing work for a pro-Russian government in the Balkans, Mr. Trump is threatening to “terminate” both men. The advisors were reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for their work ahead of elections which were held Sunday.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Following a report from the New York Times detailing how two of President Trump’s political advisors are doing work for a pro-Russian government in the Balkans, Mr. Trump is threatening to “terminate” both men. The advisors were reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for their work ahead of elections which were held Sunday.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime