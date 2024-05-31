The New York Sun

Trump To Hold News Conference Later This Morning Following Conviction in Hush Money Case

The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, declines to say whether prosecutors would seek prison time.

President Trump departs from Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 at New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in President Trump’s criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican nominee will likely look to cast the conviction and his campaign in a new light.

The former president is expected to hold a news conference at Trump Tower late Friday morning.

Following his conviction on Thursday, Trump angrily denounced the trial as a “disgrace,” telling reporters he was an “innocent man.”

His supporters were quick to echo those sentiments while many of his critics — political and otherwise — applauded the verdict.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The hush money trial and subsequent conviction mark the first time a former president has ever been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

He still faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case was the first to reach trial and likely the only one ahead of the November election.

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11. The charges are punishable by up to four years in prison, though the punishment would ultimately be up to Merchan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to say whether prosecutors would seek prison time.

